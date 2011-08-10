BANGKOK Aug 10 Banpu Pcl , Thailand's top coal miner, reported a 16 percent fall in its quarterly net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to lower sales by its Indonesian units and the absence of any profit contribution from its Daning mine in China.

Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner with five mines there, posted an April-June net profit of 3.16 billion baht ($106 million), down from 3.78 billion baht a year earlier.

The result was above the average forecast of 2.98 billion baht from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Banpu has cut its 2011 coal sales target in Indonesia to about 24 million tonnes from 25 million tonnes after heavy rain in the second quarter affected delivery.

It operates two mines in China after its subsidiary decided in March to sell its stake in Daning mine for $669 million after operations were suspended by the authorities from January.

Banpu stock fell 6 percent in the second quarter, underperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the broader market . ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)