BANGKOK Nov 10 Banpu Pcl BANP.BK, Thailand's top coal miner, reported a 68 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday, mainly because last year's figures were boosted by one-off gains, but its operations improved from the previous quarter.

Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner with five mines there, posted a July-September net profit of 4.21 billion baht ($137 million), down from 13.3 billion baht a year earlier when it booked a huge gain from selling a stake in Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk PT (ITM) (ITMG.JK).

The result was above the average forecast of 3.86 billion baht from 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The profit rose from 3.16 billion in the second quarter thanks to an increase in coal sales volume and prices from its operations through ITM and Australia's Centennial.

Analysts expected Banpu's earnings to improve in the fourth quarter as high coal sales and prices in Indonesia should help offset a lower profit contribution from its 50-percent-owned BLCP power plant, which plans a shutdown in the quarter.

Banpu stock fell 27 percent in the third quarter, underperforming a 12 percent drop in the broader market .SETI. ($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)