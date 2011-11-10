BANGKOK Nov 10 Banpu Pcl BANP.BK, Thailand's
top coal miner, reported a 68 percent fall in quarterly net
profit on Thursday, mainly because last year's figures were
boosted by one-off gains, but its operations improved from the
previous quarter.
Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner with five
mines there, posted a July-September net profit of 4.21 billion
baht ($137 million), down from 13.3 billion baht a year earlier
when it booked a huge gain from selling a stake in Indo
Tambangraya Megah Tbk PT (ITM) (ITMG.JK).
The result was above the average forecast of 3.86 billion
baht from 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
The profit rose from 3.16 billion in the second quarter
thanks to an increase in coal sales volume and prices from its
operations through ITM and Australia's Centennial.
Analysts expected Banpu's earnings to improve in the fourth
quarter as high coal sales and prices in Indonesia should help
offset a lower profit contribution from its 50-percent-owned
BLCP power plant, which plans a shutdown in the quarter.
Banpu stock fell 27 percent in the third quarter,
underperforming a 12 percent drop in the broader market
.SETI. ($1 = 30.80 Baht)
(Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)