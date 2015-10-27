BANGKOK Oct 27 Thailand's top coal miner Banpu Pcl will issue 648.5 million new shares in Banpu Power as part of a plan to spin off the power business and list it on the Thai bourse next year, Banpu said on Tuesday.

The company said about 210 million shares would be sold via a rights issue, 50 million would be kept for the exercise of warrants to be issued to directors and employees and the rest would be sold in an initial public offering (IPO).

The new shares would be equivalent to up to 35 percent of the total, meaning Banpu would hold no less than 65 percent after the listing, it said in a statement issued after the IPO plan was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proceeds will be used to repay debt and expand the business, Banpu said without giving details about how much money it plans to raise from the share offer.

Banpu Power's IPO is expected to be worth up to $600 million, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bualuang Securities, Thanachart Securities and The Quant Group are financial advisers. Bualuang, Thanachart and Kasikorn Securities will be domestic lead underwriters, the statement said. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and The Quant Group are joint coordinators and international bookrunners. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)