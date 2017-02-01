(Adds timing for IPO, details, background)
CAIRO Feb 1 Egyptian state-run lender Banque du
Caire will list its shares in the first half of the year as part
of the government's plan to sell some stakes in state assets to
strengthen the Egyptian stock market and attract investors.
The Cairo stock exchange said that the bank had submitted a
formal listing request.
The bank has 2.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($119.17 million)
in capital distributed over 562.5 million shares at a nominal
value of 4 pounds per share, it said.
The company will list on the stock market next week and
undergo an initial public offering (IPO) by the first half of
this year, market sources later told Reuters, describing it as
the biggest stock offering since 2010.
EFG-Hermes and HSBC had been selected as consultants for the
initial public offer.
Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer had said in March that the
government plans to offer 20 percent of Banque du Caire as well
as a 40 percent stake in the Arab African International Bank
(AAIB), in which the central bank owns a stake.
Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a
popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign
investors.
On Nov. 3 the central bank abandoned its peg of 8.8 per
dollar, allowing the pound to halve in value. The stock market
rallied in response to the float.
($1 = 18.8800 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by
Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)