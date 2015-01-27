Jan 27 Banque Cantonale du Jura SA :

* Reports FY 2014 net income of 9 million Swiss francs ($10 million), up 0.2 percent

* FY total asset value is 2.57 billion Swiss francs versus 2.36 billion Swiss francs a year ago

* Expects decrease in gross income for FY 2015

* Expects growth in net income for FY 2015 due to sale of stake in Swisscanto