* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Banque Cantonale du Jura SA :
* Reports FY 2014 net income of 9 million Swiss francs ($10 million), up 0.2 percent
* FY total asset value is 2.57 billion Swiss francs versus 2.36 billion Swiss francs a year ago
* Expects decrease in gross income for FY 2015
* Expects growth in net income for FY 2015 due to sale of stake in Swisscanto Source text for: bit.ly/1zS2ogk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties