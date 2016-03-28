CAIRO, March 28 Egypt's second-largest state
bank, Banque Misr, is in talks with a foreign financial
institution for a 300 million euro ($334.92 million) syndicated
loan to shore up its foreign currency resources, Banque Misr
said on Monday.
Egypt is experiencing a foreign currency crisis and its
central bank has been rationing dollars through auctions with
commercial banks, giving priority to imports of strategic goods.
It sells around $120 million a week.
"The negotiations come within the framework of increasing
hard currency resources at the bank. The negotiations are due to
be complete six months from now, at most," Bank Misr Chairman
Mohamed Mahmoud Eletreby said, without naming the bank involved
in the negotiations.
Egypt's reserves fell to around $16.5 billion in February,
from about $36 billion before an uprising in 2011 that drove
away tourists and foreign investors, major sources of hard
currency.
In an attempt to increase their dollar resources, Egypt's
three state banks, Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt
and Banque du Caire began offering in February dollar
denominated certificates of deposits with attractive yields to
Egyptians living abroad.
NBE and Banque Misr also started offering this month
Egyptian pound certificates of deposits with an interest rate of
15 percent in exchange for foreign currency.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by
Susan Thomas)