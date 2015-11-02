CAIRO/DUBAI Nov 2 Banque Misr expects to
complete procedures to obtain a $250 million loan of three years
duration in December, using it to strengthen the dollar
resources of Egypt's second-largest state lender, its chairman
told Reuters on Monday.
The loan will pay a margin of 3.2 percent, Mohamed Mahmoud
Eletreby said.
Arab Banking Corp, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Mashreq and Union
National Bank will arrange the loan, two banking sources aware
of the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Nadia El Gowely in Cairo and Archana Narayanan
and David French in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)