DUBAI Jan 19 Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said its board recommended a cash dividend of 0.50 riyals ($0.13) per share for the second half of 2016.

The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole, paid a cash divided of 0.55 riyals per share in the year earlier period.

Earlier on Thursday the bank posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, widely missing analysts' forecasts. ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas)