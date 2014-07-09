BRIEF-Skanska wins 1 bln SEK hospital contract in Norway
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
DUBAI, July 9 Banque Saudi Fransi's board has proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the first half of 2014, the Credit Agricole affiliate said on Wednesday.
The proposed figure, announced in a Riyadh stock exchange filing, is above the 0.3 riyals per share which the bank paid for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fransi, Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest listed lender by assets, reported on Monday an estimate-beating 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit it attributed to higher operating income. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.