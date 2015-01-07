DUBAI Jan 7 Banque Saudi Fransi,
Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said in a bourse
filing on Wednesday its board had recommended a cash dividend of
0.5 riyals per share ($0.13) for the second half of 2014.
The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole,
didn't pay a cash dividend last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data, after reporting a 66 percent slump in
fourth-quarter net profit on higher provisioning.
However, it did complete a bonus share issue, which gave one
free share to shareholders for every three held, to help support
future growth plans.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)