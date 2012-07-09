JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 9 Banque Saudi Fransi
, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole,
reported a 2-percent decline in quarterly profits on Monday,
missing forecasts, due to higher operational costs.
The bank made second-quarter net profit of 757 million
riyals ($201.9 million) in the three months to June 30, down
from 773 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average,
profit of 806.50 million riyals.
"The reason for the decline in net income during the second
quarter compared to the year earlier is the higher operating
costs," the bank said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.
Total operating profit for the period rose 10.3 percent to
1.28 billion riyals from 1.16 billion a year-ago, it said.
Profits from special commissions were up 7 percent to 844
million riyals in the quarter, from 789 million riyals last
year.
Loans and advances increased 18.8 percent to 101 billion
riyals, from 85 billion riyals a year earlier, while customer
deposits advanced 9 percent to 109 billion riyals.
Saudi Fransi, the kingdom's fifth largest bank by market
capitalization priced a $750 million five-year Islamic bond in
May, attracting orders worth $4 billion.
Dollar-denominated bonds from Saudi Arabia, the world's top
oil exporter, come to market relatively infrequently, and
attract substantial demand when they do. Saudi Electricity's
$1.75 billion sukuk earlier this year received orders in excess
of $15 billion.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amran Abocar)