DUBAI, July 8 Banque Saudi Fransi, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 14.9 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets said it made 1.02 billion riyals ($272 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 884 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 957.10 million riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income, which rose 6.8 percent year on year to 1.58 billion riyals, without elaborating further.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Loans and advances at the end of June stood at 124.71 billion riyals, gaining 6.23 percent on the same point of 2014, while deposits rose 6.01 percent to 142.59 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)