DUBAI Jan 13 Banque Saudi Fransi, a
lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 11.6
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating
analysts' forecasts.
The bank made a profit of 950 million riyals ($253.2
million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 851
million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a
bourse statement.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast
the bank would make a quarterly profit of 891.8 million riyals.
($1 = 3.7522 riyals)
