DUBAI Jan 19 Banque Saudi Fransi,
which is partly owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 61
percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely
missing analysts' forecasts.
The bank, the fifth-largest by assets in the kingdom, made a
net profit of 374 million riyals ($99.7 million) in the three
months ended Dec. 31, compared with 950 million riyals in the
same period of 2015, it said in a statement.
Three analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast
the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
