DUBAI Jan 19 Banque Saudi Fransi, which is partly owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank, the fifth-largest by assets in the kingdom, made a net profit of 374 million riyals ($99.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 950 million riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a statement.

Three analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)