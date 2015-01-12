DUBAI Jan 12 Banque Saudi Fransi,
part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 211 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst
forecasts.
Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets made 851 million
riyals ($226.68 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from
274 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, according
to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the bank
would make a quarterly profit of 780.47 million riyals.
The bank attributed its profit rise to higher operating
income and a drop in expenses.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Banque Saudi Fransi's net profit for 2014 was 3.52 billion
riyals, up from 2.41 billion riyals a year earlier.
($1 = 3.7542 riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)