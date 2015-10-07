BRIEF-Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Company posts FY loss
April 3 Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Company:
DUBAI Oct 7 Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as total operating income increased.
The kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets made a profit of 1.02 billion riyals ($272.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 926 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
The bank attributed its profit rise to higher operating income, which was 1.59 billion riyals in the third quarter versus 1.49 billion riyals in the prior-year period.
Profits from special commissions rose 6.5 percent over the same timeframe to 1.04 billion riyals.
The banks loans and advances at September-end were worth 124 billion riyals, up 4.9 percent from 12 months ago, while deposits rose 9 percent to 143.9 billion riyals over the same period.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Archana Narayanan)
April 3 Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Company:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today assigned Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming issue of Thai baht-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated unsecured notes a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'. The debentures will have a tenor of 10 years and six months, with an option to redeem after five years. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below the bank