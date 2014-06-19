BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
DUBAI, June 19 Banque Saudi Fransi, the kingdom's fourth-largest listed lender, has completed a capital-boosting sukuk issue worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.
The Islamic bond, which has a ten-year lifespan but with an option for the bank to repay investors after the fifth year, priced at 140 basis points over the three-month Saudi interbank offered rate (Saibor).
The transaction, which will boost the bank's Tier 2 - or supplementary - capital, will support Banque Saudi Fransi's capital base and future growth, the statement added.
Bankers told Reuters earlier this month that the bank would complete the deal by the end of June, the latest Saudi lender to sell a capital-boosting sukuk to replenish reserves after a period of sustained lending growth. ($1 = 3.7507 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.