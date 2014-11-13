Nov 13 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* Says total revenues for the nine months ending Sept. 30 were stable year-on-year at 746 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month interest income increased 1 pct to 379 million Swiss francs in a continuing low-interest-rate environment

* Says business development for the full year is expected to trend along the same lines as in the first nine months

* Says 9-month operating profit was up 1 pct to 356 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1sGd2xw Further company coverage: