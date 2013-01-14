* Signs new 4.1 bln-eur 5-year syndicated loan

* Extends 1.2 bln-eur revolving credit line to January 2016

* Rolls over 1.8 bln-eur credit until December 2015

* Banque PSA has unused drawing rights of 3 bln eur (Adds details, background)

PARIS, Jan 14 Banque PSA Finance, the financial arm of loss-making French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen , said it signed new bank loans as part of an 18.5 billion-euro debt rescue plan.

The company has agreed a 4.1 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) five-year syndicated loan with 18 banks from eight countries, it said in a statement on Monday.

Banque PSA also said it had 3 billion euros available after it negotiated the extension of a 1.2 billion-euro revolving credit line until January 2016 and rolled over a 1.8 billion line of credit until December 2015.

These transactions take the total of Banque PSA's available medium-term bank financing to 11.5 billion euros, the company said.

The 18.5 billion-euro rescue package for Banque PSA includes 11.5 billion euros of loan refinancing and around 7 billion euros of state loan guarantees, bankers said last week.

"Thanks to the roll-over of these bank facilities, along with the securitisation programmes and the planned issues of state-guaranteed bonds, Banque PSA Finance now has robust sources of refinancing and good visibility of their amount and duration," it said on Monday.

Slumping sales at Peugeot, Europe's second-biggest auto maker, have put the group's finances under strain, forcing it to shed assets, cut 10,000 jobs and close production capacity. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb and James Regan)