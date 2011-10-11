KINSHASA Oct 11 Canadian gold miner Banro Corp. has produced gold for the first time at its Twangiza mine in the troubled east of Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said on Tuesday.

Twangiza is the first of several proposed mines on a 210 km long belt in the province of South Kivu, which continues to be the subject of conflict by armed groups battling for land and resources.

New York and Toronto-listed Banro aims to ramp up production at the mine to 120,000 ounces per year by early 2012.

The $209 million Twangiza project is expected to produce more than 1 million ounces of gold from oxide deposits over seven years, company said in a statement.

"(Twangiza) will provide the platform to finance the planned growth in gold oxide production through similar low capital expenditure, high value oxide projects along the belt," the company said in a statement.

Banro's second mine on the belt, which the company have likened to the Ashanti belt in Ghana, is due to begin production in the first quarter of 2013, the statement said, with construction being funded by cash generated from the Twangiza. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Alison Birrane)