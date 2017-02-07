UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
KINSHASA Feb 7 Three police officers and one assailant were killed early on Tuesday in an armed attack on Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said.
"There was an armed attack by robbers and the police opened fire to respond to the assailants," Banro's vice president for government relations, Désiré Sangara, told Reuters. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives