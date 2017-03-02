(Adds details, background)
KINSHASA, March 2 Suspected militiamen have
kidnapped five workers at Banro Corp's Namoya gold mine
in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said on
Thursday, in the second attack on its facilities in a month.
The attack took place during the night of Tuesday into
Wednesday and an investigation is underway, Crispin Mutwedu, a
senior Banro official, told Reuters, adding that a local militia
had been threatening the mine recently.
The hostages included a French national, a Tanzanian and
three Congolese, he said.
New York and Toronto-listed Banro's four gold mines in
eastern Congo have been plagued both by illegal miners squatting
on site and by armed groups - some of the dozens of militias
that remain active despite the official end to a regional
conflict in 2003.
Three police officers and one assailant were killed last
month when armed robbers attacked Banro's Twangiza gold mine in
neighbouring South Kivu province.
Namoya poured its first gold last January and produced
93,253 ounces of gold in 2016.
