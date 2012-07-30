July 30 Banro Corp said it restarted
the ball mill at its Twangiza gold mine in the Democratic
Republic of the Congo on July 19 after nearly a month.
Commercial production at Twangiza would be delayed due to
problems with the mill motor at the site, the company had said
last month.
Banro, one of several junior miners rushing to boost
production in resource-rich Africa, expects commercial
production in the third quarter, Chief Executive Simon Village
said in a statement.
The Twangiza plant operated at 60 percent capacity during
the repair, the company said.
Twangiza, with an expected mine life of seven to eight
years, is projected to produce about 120,000 ounces of gold per
year, according to the company's website.
Banro shares closed at C$4.09 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
