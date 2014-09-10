BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Sept 10 China Baoan Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 32.1 percent stake in battery maker BTR for 723.6 million yuan (118.07 million US dollar) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/WIhN0Q
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.