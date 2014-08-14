Aug 14 China Baoan Group Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 32.15 percent stake in lithium-ion battery firm via share issue, stake valued at 724 million yuan(117.69 million US dollar)

* Says it and unit to own 89.9 percent stake in the lithium-ion battery firm after the transaction

