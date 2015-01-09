Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 9 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
* Says board approves for company to subscribe worth up to 660 million yuan ($106.29 million) in Shanghai Baosight Software's A-share private placement
* Says board approves funding plan, unit to issue up to 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) offshore bonds
* Says plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 10 billion yuan commercial paper and up to 10 billion yuan ultra-short term commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/17oZrHX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order