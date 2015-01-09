Jan 9 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.18 billion yuan ($190.06 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BO8wDk ; bit.ly/1xXLvk0

($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)