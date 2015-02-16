BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 11.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.29 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 16 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue A-share in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/17afmcZ
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China