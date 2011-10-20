SHANGHAI Oct 20 China's Baosteel Group has got approval to issue 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) worth of bonds in Hong Kong, China's planning agency said on Thursday.

The National Development & Reform Commission said in a statement that Baosteel was China's first firm to be allowed to issue yuan bonds in Hong Kong.

($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)