GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks advance before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
SHANGHAI Oct 20 China's second biggest steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said it had won a contract to supply pipes for a natural gas pipeline running from Turkey to Azerbaijan.
The company will provide 370 kilometeres of pipes for the project known as TANAP, it said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange on Monday.
The statement did not disclose the value of the Baosteel contract. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Engen Tham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
BEIJING, March 14 China's coal output fell 1.7 percent in the first two months of the year, even after Beijing urged miners to ramp up output to replenish supplies during the cold winter months, reversing tough measures to cut the country's reliance on fossil fuels.
BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.