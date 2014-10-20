SHANGHAI Oct 20 China's second biggest steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said it had won a contract to supply pipes for a natural gas pipeline running from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

The company will provide 370 kilometeres of pipes for the project known as TANAP, it said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange on Monday.

The statement did not disclose the value of the Baosteel contract. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Engen Tham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)