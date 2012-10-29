SHANGHAI Oct 29 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd , China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Monday third-quarter profit fell 4.9 p e rcent on a rapid decline in steel prices amid a slowing economy.

The Shanghai-based company, known as Baosteel, saw its third-quarter net profit fall to 1.18 billion yuan ($188.9 million), exceeding an average forecast of 876 million by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Baosteel also said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange that it expects China's steel prices to stabilise in the fourth quarter, while a rebound in raw materials prices and oversupply in the sector will curb steel mills' margins. ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)