SHANGHAI, March 29 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel), the country's largest listed steelmaker, posted a 41 percent rise in 2012 net profit, helped by a one-off sale of some unprofitable assets, the firm said on Friday.

Net profit was 10.39 billion yuan ($1.67 billion), compared with 7.36 billion yuan a year earlier, the Shanghai-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Baosteel had said it expected its 2012 net profit to rise about 40 percent to 10.3 billion yuan.

