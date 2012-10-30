* Baosteel Q3 net profit exceeds analyst forecast

* Company expects steel prices to stabilise in Q4

* Rebounding raw material prices to curb mill margins (Recasts, adds comment from online meeting)

By Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 China's steel sector, the world's biggest, will see a slight improvement in performance from this quarter, supported by restocking demand, an executive at Baoshan Iron & Steel said on Tuesday.

Ma Guoqiang, general manager at the Chinese firm, said destocking by companies, which had weighed on steel mills' earnings this year, is nearing an end, and that government measures to boost the economy should also help the overall sector in the current quarter and next.

"The impact of restocking demand and a series of monetary policies have started to kick in, and the economy will be stabilising," Ma told an online briefing after announcing third-quarter results the day before.

Baosteel, the country's biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 5 percent fall in net profit to 1.18 billion yuan ($189 million), exceeding an average forecast of 876 million by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Ma expected the performance for the whole sector to improve compared with the third quarter, even though the margins will be curbed by rebounding prices of raw materials including iron ore and coal.

"Judging from current global and domestic economic growth, it is realistic to expect the 'cold winter season' to last for 3-5 years, and the steel sector will not be an exception," he said.

An economic slowdown in China, the world's top steel producer, has hit demand for steel, sending prices tumbling 26 percent to three-year lows in early September from the 2012 high in mid-April. Iron ore prices slid 40 percent in the same period.

OVERCAPACITY

Ma blamed overcapacity as the main reason for the tough situation facing the country's fragmented steel sector.

Inventories of the five key steel products in major cities stood at 12.7 million tonnes on Oct. 18, down more than one third from the year-high of 19 million in February, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed.

Chinese steelmakers suffered an 81 percent decline in profit to 19.3 billion yuan for the first eight months of this year, the country's economic planner said in a statement last Wednesday.

Worried by the slide in steel demand, S&P has cut its long-term corporate credit ratings on Baosteel as well as rival South Korean competitor POSCO. POSCO posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

But there have been brighter signs. Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange have bounced more than 10 percent on a seasonal pick-up in demand, partly supported by government measures to boost infrastructure investment, and analysts expect improved profitability in the current quarter.

Chinese mills ramped up production after a more-than-10-percent rebound in steel prices in September and October, raising average daily output to nearly 2 million tonnes between Oct.1-10, up 4 percent from the preceding period.

Shares of Baosteel have fallen over 5 percent so far this year, in line with the similar fall in the broader CSI300 index of top Chinese companies. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Joseph Radford)