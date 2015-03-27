(Adds second steel firm, detail)
March 27 China's Baoshan Iron and Steel
, the world's No. 4 steel producer, joined global
miner Rio Tinto in dismissing Fortescue Metals Group's call for
a cap on iron ore output to revive prices, saying it was "not
good for fair competition."
"Companies should follow the laws of the market. Any action
that is contrary to the law is unwise, and is not good for fair
competition," Baosteel Chief Financial Officer Zhu Kebing told
an online briefing on Friday.
Baosteel's criticism of Fortescue's suggestion came a day
after the head of Rio Tinto , the world's
second-biggest iron ore miner, called it a "harebrained scheme"
saying there would be no benefit to Australia from trying to
support iron ore prices by limiting production.
Iron ore, which hit a record low of $54.20 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI this week, near Fortescue's breakeven price, has
lost more than half of its value in the past 12 months.
Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest on Tuesday called on
larger iron ore miners to join Fortescue in limiting output,
prompting Australia's competition regulator to investigate
whether he breached the law by calling for a cartel.
Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power said Forrest had wanted
to highlight that a "last man standing fight for market share"
would hurt shareholders of all companies and was not in the long
term interests of Australia or iron ore buyers.
Other Chinese steel producers also dismissed the proposal.
"When miners call for production cuts, they are usually
calling for others to make production cuts while they continue
producing at the same level," said Shu Hong, deputy general
manager of Shougang Concord International, a
subsidiary of the Shougang Group, one of China's
biggest state-owned steelmakers.
Baosteel's net profit slipped for a second straight year in
2014 as a slowing economy sapped demand.
But Zhu said a slide in iron ore prices helped lift profits
for China's overall steel industry by 0.9 percent.
Still, excess supply would limit any recovery in steel
prices, he said, adding that overcapacity in the sector would
lead to opportunities for mergers. Zhu said Baosteel has no plan
to merge or acquire any steel mill this year.
China aims to build three to five giant steel mills and
boost the crude steel output of its top 10 steelmakers to more
than 60 percent of the country's total by 2025, the state-owned
Xinhua News Agency has said.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Ed Davies)