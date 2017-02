SHANGHAI Oct 31 China's steel mills are expected to see their profit margins gradually improve, a senior executive from Baosteel said on Monday.

The average profit margin for China's large- and medium-sized steelmills from January-September this year was 2.99 percent, Ma Guoqiang, general manager of Baosteel, said during an online results briefing.

He did not specify a time period as to when margins would improve.

China is the world's largest steel producer with its annual output accounting for around half of global production.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)