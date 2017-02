QINGDAO, Sept 28 China's iron ore production growth will be limited due to a decline in quality and rising labour costs, a senior executive from Baosteel Group said on Wednesday.

However, Dai Zhihao, vice-president of Baosteel Group, said the current iron ore supply crunch could soon ease as more mines come onstream globally.

Dai also warned that Chinese steel companies should be cautious in trading iron ore swaps due to credit risks and miners' "manipulation in iron ore indexes". (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)