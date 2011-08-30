* H1 net profit 5.08 bln yuan vs 8.05 bln yuan year ago

* Weak demand for autos, home appliances

* Also hurt by higher cost of fuel, raw materials

* Says steelmakers face pressure on profitability

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Baoshan Iron & Steel , China's biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 37 percent fall in the first-half net profit, missing market expectations, hit by slowing demand for its products and rising costs.

The company, also known as Baosteel, said steelmakers faced relatively big pressure on profitability in the second half, suggesting that the outlook remains a tough one.

Analysts expect profits at the world's third largest steel maker by output to drop in the third quarter as China's monetary tightening measures have continued to affect growth in steel-consuming industries such as automobiles and machinery.

"Baosteel's third-quarter earnings are likely to fall from the previous quarter as China's tightening has affected several sectors like auto and machinery makers in the first half," said Liu Yuanrui, steel analyst with Changjiang Securities.

"And overall steel demand has been traditionally weak in the summer season," Liu said.

Liu said China's steel market was likely to face growing pressure given the slowdown in the United States and Europe.

COST PRESSURES

Baosteel, the pricing leader in China's market, raised its main product prices for September bookings, with its domestic peers making similar moves to catch up with rising spot market prices between end July and early August, and in anticipation of stronger demand next month.

"Baosteel lowered its main product prices during the June quarter as spot prices of steel flat products were weak, eating away its profit margin," Liu said.

The maker of high-end steel products earned 5.08 billion yuan ($796 million) in the first half of this year, compared with 8.05 billion yuan in the same period last year. Four analysts on average had forecast a profit of 5.37 billion yuan.

"After the previous years' spurt, growth of production in domestic industries such as autos, home appliances and machinery will slow," Baosteel said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

"Steel prices are unlikely to gain in the third quarter while prices of imported iron ore remain high during the period, putting relatively big pressure on the company's cost and profitability."

Rivals Korea's POSCO and Japan's Nippon Steel reported year-on-year falls in June-quarter net profit.

China's manufacturing sector is likely to slow slightly for a second consecutive month in August as sluggish overseas demand saps new orders, HSBC's China Flash PMI showed last week.

HSBC expects China's Purchasing Managers' Index to have edged up to 49.8 in August, still below the 50-point mark that demarcates expansion from contraction in activity.)

Shares in Baosteel closed at down 0.2 percent on Tuesday before the earnings announcement. They have fallen 17 percent so far this year, compared with a 9 percent fall in the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index . (Reporting by Ruby Lian, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Jason Subler)