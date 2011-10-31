* Tight iron ore supply may ease by end-2012, oversupply possible

* Price correction to aid "healthy" expansion of mills, miners

* In talks with Vale to revise Q4 iron ore pricing

* Trend to move towards spot-based price mechanism (Updates throughout)

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 The recent slump in global iron ore price signals the market may be reaching a turning point, China's top listed steel mill Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) , said on Monday, adding that the price correction will allow a healthy expansion for steel producers and miners.

Baosteel, which reported a 51-percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Friday, also said it was in negotiations with top iron ore producer Vale SA to review prices for fourth-quarter supplies.

"I expect the current tightness in iron ore supplies to ease by around end-2012 or 2013. The market may even reverse to be oversupplied after a flurry of mine investments," Baosteel General manager Ma Guoqiang said during an online results briefing.

Ma's comments echo those by the country's steel association, which said on Monday that global iron prices could continue to fall even after the record slump this month.

For a report on Baosteel's Q3 profits, click on

If predictions from China's steel barons turn out to be accurate, that would mean the heydays of fat profits for miners such as Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's Rio Tinto could soon be over. Other newcomers pushing to develop high-cost mines could see losses on their investments.

Some analysts have said the recent economic malaise in the West and slower growth targets set by China, the world's top steel producer, means the wall of new iron ore supply set to come onstream by around 2013 could struggle to find buyers.

Spot iron ore prices have tumbled about 32 percent in October from month ago to $116 per tonne, as miners continued to flood the market despite slowing demand from China.

"The explosive jump in iron ore prices and miners' profits in recent years has hurt steelmakers and the development of the whole supply chain," Ma said. "A reasonable correction in prices would support the healthy expansion of both steel mills and miners."

Baosteel was in negotiations with Vale on pricing terms for fourth-quarter iron ore supplies, Ma said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"At present, the pricing trend is to move closer in line with spot rates," he said.

The company also said its fourth-quarter sales were expected to be stable, as falling orders in some sectors were offset by strong sales to others.

Longer term, Baosteel said government efforts to consolidate the industry and phase out excess capacity would gradually improve steelmakers' margins, which averaged 2.99 percent for the first nine months of 2011.

China is expected to produce about 700 million tonnes of crude steel this year accounting for nearly half of global production. (Editing by Chris Lewis)