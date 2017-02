SHANGHAI Aug 31 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel is now buying iron ore based on quarterly pricing on Platts' iron ore index IODBZ00-PLT, Deputy General Manager Chen Ying said on Wednesday.

The Platts index is one of the three major global iron ore indexes, with the two others being Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index .IO62-CNO=MB and The Steel Index <.IO62-CNI=SI.

Chen did not specify what proportion of Baosteel's ore was being purchased in that manner. She was responding to queries in an online briefing. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler)