SHANGHAI Aug 31 Baoshan Iron & Steel , China's biggest listed steelmaker, expects significant profit growth next year due to higher demand, a company executive said on Wednesday.

General Manager Ma Guoqiang made the comments to investors during an online briefing.

The steelmaker reported a bigger-than-expected 37 percent fall in first-half net profit on slowing demand and higher raw materials cost.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler)