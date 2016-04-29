SHANGHAI, April 29 The recent rapid increase in Chinese steel prices may deter government efforts to curb overcapacity in the sector in the short term, an official of Baoshan Iron and Steel Ltd, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Friday.

"We noticed the high prices and short-term profit have motivated closed steel mills to accelerate reopening," Baosteel board secretary Zhu Kebing told an online briefing.

"This will slow the reduction in overcapacity, but with mills reopening and supplies rising and the government strengthening monitoring on real estate and futures, steel prices will fall." (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)