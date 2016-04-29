SHANGHAI, April 29 The recent rapid increase in
Chinese steel prices may deter government efforts to curb
overcapacity in the sector in the short term, an official of
Baoshan Iron and Steel Ltd, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, said on Friday.
"We noticed the high prices and short-term profit have
motivated closed steel mills to accelerate reopening," Baosteel
board secretary Zhu Kebing told an online briefing.
"This will slow the reduction in overcapacity, but with
mills reopening and supplies rising and the government
strengthening monitoring on real estate and futures, steel
prices will fall."
(Reporting by Ruby Lian; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)