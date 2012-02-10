SHANGHAI Feb 10 China's Baoshan Iron &
Steel will raise its main steel product prices for
March, it said on Friday, a move seen as tapping into improving
steel demand.
Analysts expect a seasonal pick-up in steel demand to
encourage steel mills in the world's largest steel producer to
lift prices, but uncertainties in the marco-economy could stifle
hopes of any big price spike in the domestic market.
The Shanghai-based firm will raise hot-rolled coil price and
cold-rolled coil by 150 yuan ($23.83) per tonne respectively,
after the company kept pices flat for February.
($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan)
