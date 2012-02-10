SHANGHAI Feb 10 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel will raise its main steel product prices for March, it said on Friday, a move seen as tapping into improving steel demand.

Analysts expect a seasonal pick-up in steel demand to encourage steel mills in the world's largest steel producer to lift prices, but uncertainties in the marco-economy could stifle hopes of any big price spike in the domestic market.

The Shanghai-based firm will raise hot-rolled coil price and cold-rolled coil by 150 yuan ($23.83) per tonne respectively, after the company kept pices flat for February.

($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)