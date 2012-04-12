SHANGHAI, April 12 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel
will keep its main steel product prices unchanged
for May bookings, the company said in a statement on Thursday,
mirroring its caution over slower growth in steel demand.
It was the third time for the Shanghai-based company to keep
prices flat after leaving them unchanged for April. Baosteel's
pricing moves are regarded as a bellwether for the industry.
The company earlier warned that the Chinese steel sector
would continue suffering from over-capacity and low profit, as
well as low demand growth this year, although China's steel
demand still has room to grow along with the country's
accelerating industrialisation and urbanisation in the medium to
long term.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)