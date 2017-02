SHANGHAI Oct 31 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) 600019.ss, the Shanghai-listed unit of Baosteel Group, said on Monday global iron ore prices were reaching a turning point and the correction would benefit steel makers.

"Looking at the current market, iron ore prices appear to be reaching a turning point. A reasonable correction in prices would support the healthy expansion of both steel mills and miners," Ma Guoqiang, general manager of Baosteel, said during an online results briefing.

