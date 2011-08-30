SHANGHAI Aug 30 Baoshan Iron & Steel , China's biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 37 percent fall in the first-half net profit, missing market expectations.

The company, also known as Baosteel, earned 5.08 billion yuan ($796 million) in the first half of this year, compared with 8.05 billion yuan in the same period last year. Four analysts on average had forecast a profit of 5.37 billion yuan.

Rivals Korea's POSCO and Japan's Nippon Steel reported year-on-year falls in June-quarter net profit.

Baosteel, the pricing leader in China's market, raised its main product prices for September bookings, with its domestic peers making similar moves to catch up with rising spot market prices and in anticipation of stronger demand next month. ($1 = 6.381 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Jason Subler)