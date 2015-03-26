SHANGHAI, March 26 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
(Baosteel), China's biggest listed steelmaker by
market value, posted a 0.45 percent fall in its 2014 net profit,
logging a second straight year of declines as an easing Chinese
economy sapped demand.
Net profit of Baosteel, whose peers include Gansu Jiu Steel
Group Hongxing Iron & Steel Co Ltd and Anyang Iron &
Steel Inc, reached 5.79 billion yuan ($932 million),
inching down from 5.82 billion from a year ago.
"The steel sector remains extremely competitive in 2015 and
so, demand and supply will slow in tandem," Baosteel said in a
statement. "The steel sector will still suffer from oversupply
and it will be a new normal for companies' operations to just
eke out small profits."
Smaller steel maker Gansu Jiu Steel said in January it
expected a profit of about 40 million yuan in 2014 after logging
a net loss of 2.34 billion the year before, as it upgraded its
technology and adjusted its product mix.
China's steel sector, the world's biggest, is struggling
with heavy debts and low profits, due to slower demand growth as
the world's No.2 economy loses strength, combined with chronic
overcapacity, leaving many small mills to close.
Moreover, Beijing's anti-pollution campaign to tackle heavy
smog also increased environmental costs by steel mills, although
large state-owned mills are expected to benefit from the closure
of smaller inefficient players.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI plunged 47 percent last year,
due to a growing supply glut from Australia and Brazil.
Baosteel's results came after the China markets closed on
Thursday. Its stock ended up 1.3 percent, beating the main
Shanghai composite index's 0.6 percent gain.
($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore; Editing by David Holmes)