SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co said its state-owned parent plans to buy up to 2 percent of the company's shares over the next 12 months, an apparent move to bolster the steelmaker's battered share prices.

Baosteel Group bought 20 million Baoshan Iron shares on Tuesday, and would continue to increase holdings, Baoshan Iron said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Baosteel's net profits fell 37 percent in the first half of 2011. The company's poor performance was partly blamed on soaring raw material prices.

General Manager Ma Guoqiang said in an online briefing earlier that he saw little chance for steel prices to rise or fall significantly in the fourth quarter due to iron ore prices that remain high and the absence of significant growth in steel demand.

China had total steel production of 469.3 million tonnes for the first eight months of this year, up 11 percent from the same period last year, official data showed. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Ken Wills)