SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co said
its state-owned parent plans to buy up to 2 percent
of the company's shares over the next 12 months, an apparent
move to bolster the steelmaker's battered share prices.
Baosteel Group bought 20 million Baoshan Iron shares on
Tuesday, and would continue to increase holdings, Baoshan Iron
said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Baosteel's net profits fell 37 percent in the first half of
2011. The company's poor performance was partly blamed on
soaring raw material prices.
General Manager Ma Guoqiang said in an online briefing
earlier that he saw little chance for steel prices to rise or
fall significantly in the fourth quarter due to iron ore prices
that remain high and the absence of significant growth in steel
demand.
China had total steel production of 469.3 million tonnes for
the first eight months of this year, up 11 percent from the same
period last year, official data showed.
