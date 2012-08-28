SHANGHAI Aug 28 Shares of China's Baoshan Iron
& Steel, the country's biggest listed steelmaker,
surged 10 percent on Tuesday after the company announced plans
to buy back up to 5 billion yuan worth of shares to boost
investor confidence.
The company, usually known as Baosteel, will repurchase its
shares at a price of 5 yuan per share. Its shares had fallen 16
percent so far this year.
Baosteel said in an exchange filing late on Monday that its
second-quarter net profit quadrupled to 8.39 billion yuan
compared with 2.01 billion yuan a year ago on a one-off asset
sale.
