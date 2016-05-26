BRIEF-TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals starts Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks
May 26 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 30 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gIXdMh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international physicians and seriously ill patients from an executive order that limits immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company