BEIJING Dec 11 Auto dealership China Grand Automotive Services purchased a controlling stake in rival Baoxin Auto Group for HK$8.2 billion ($1.06 billion), Baoxin disclosed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The disclosure states that the share purchase occurred on Dec. 4. China Grand is the country's largest auto dealership group, while Baoxin is the biggest dealer of BMW brand cars. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)